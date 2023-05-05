Marriages May 5 Wanda Rinker May 5, 2023 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerome Kevin Galette, Greenwood and Italia Jamie Lee Gilchrist, Greenwood.Robert Corpuz Lazo Jr., Greenwood and Arianna Lynn Winebarger, Greenwood.Devin Michael Smith, Ware Shoals and Jaliyah Aleese Gambrell, Ware Shoals.Danny Ray Christian, Greenwood and Blanche Stockman McDonald, Greenwood.Gabriel Lee Peele, Hodges and Kenslee Anna Williams, Greenwood.Brian Carroll Hall, Ninety Six and Stacy Lea Bargeron, Ninety Six.Braxton Ryan Cockrell, Hodges and Kaitlyn Alexis Blackmon, Hodges.Marquis Markel Morgan, Greenwood and Alexis Kiarra Nicole Cureton, Greenwood.Barry Keith Wideman, Greenwood and Pamela Denise Mason, Greenwood.Alan Lee Matlock, Bradley and Sherry Anne Cooper, Bradley.Marlin Alexander Harrington, Greenwood and Mayra Aldape, Greenwood.Demarios Marquis Buggs, Greenwood and Alana Marie Walker, Greenwood.Preston Adam Barrett, Greenwood and Alexis Brooke Willey, Greenwood.Joseph Franklin Ready, Warrenville and Tina Kathleen Paysinger, Greenwood.Eric Tyler Wham, Greenwood and Sara Roslyn Daniel, Greenwood.Michael James Gargus, Dekalb, Georgia, and Elliot Leanor Trojanowski, Dekalb, Georgia.Joseph Everett Toth, Troy and Shana Grace Byerly, Troy.Luis Antonio Aguilar Narcia, Greenwood and Schanen Maree Burkett Palmerin, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Family displaced as fire damages Greenwood home Ninety Six cut off from Greenwood County funds pending 2021 audit Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Greenwood woman faces neglect charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition