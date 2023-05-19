Considerable cloudiness. High 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 2:58 am
Charles Thord Nicholson, Greenwood and Brittany Jean Lusk, Greenwood.
Christian Blake Riddle, Greenwood and Karen Abril Santiago Guevara, Cross Hill.
Bruno Garcia Aguilar, Columbia and Maria Teresa Clara Garcia, Columbia.
Noe Hermino Vasquez Perez, Anderson and Maida Perez Paz, Anderson.
Alex Michael Giglotti, Greenwood and Madison Alyxandria Hill, Greenwood.
Brandon Michael Hall, Abbeville and Katelyn Ann Crawford, Abbeville.
Juan Bravo Hernandez, Columbia and Ana Maria Pavon Gonzalez, Columbia.
Charles Richard Trapp, Clinton, Michigan, and Rebecca Lynn Walters Bardwell, Temperance, Michigan.
Trevor Scott Russ, Greenwood and Carey Paige Wash, Greenwood.
David Parks, Greenwood and Rosetta Jones, Greenwood.
