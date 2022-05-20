Marriages May 20 May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samantha Dawn Brooks, Greenwood and Julie Renee Williams, Greenwood.Natisha Chiquanta Abrams, Hodges and Tamee Roshon Todd Turner, Laurens.William Dennis Cates, Greenwood and Brenna Skye Knarr, Greenwood.David Lawrence Bowen, Fripp Island and Tracy Lynne Rogers, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Two new scholarships memorialize late PTC student 19 hrs ago White and Food Bank selected for “Powered Up” May 17, 2022 Re/Max International presents agent awards May 17, 2022 Ouzts posthumously awarded the ACMA 2022 Case Management Hero Award May 17, 2022 Latest News +7 Economy, China, climate dominate as Australia set for polls Clemson Extension: Green is for grow! John Rosemond: Discipline is difficult when divorcees don't see eye to eye Praise the Lord +2 SC Festival of Flowers leaders say teamwork key to success Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crashSandwich manufacturer brings $37.9 million facility, 300 jobs to GreenwoodAbbeville County bond referendum fails by 65-point marginAuthorities seek Greenwood sex offender after guilty verdictPolice: Greenwood man throws urine on officer during escape attemptGreenwood woman faces pointing and presenting firearm chargeNY teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender chargedGreenwood man faces charge he sent inappropriate photos to 14-year-oldGreenwood woman faces contraband countThree face charges after report of threat State News Ex-deputy gets 18 years after detainees drown in locked van S. Carolina tries early voting even as other states restrict South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill Duke Energy offers CO2 cut options for NC by 2030, '32, '34 Deputy stands trial after SC women drowned in police van