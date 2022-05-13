Marriages May 13 May 13, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Isaac Andrew Estes, Greenwood and Grace Danielle White, Greenwood.Chad Christopher Rains, Ninety Six and Melissa Katherine Beggs, Ninety Six.Jamison Todd Lovett, Greenwood and Tabatha Shanti Notter, Greenwood.Corban Robert Urbanic, Greenwood and John Austin Rider, Greenwood.Moises Cruz Ayar, Newberry and Ana Elizabeth Cardona Rivas, Newberry.Luther Wilgus Jett, Greenwood and Lechi Thi Nguyen, Greenwood.Valerie Yolanda Moore, Greenwood and Felisha Yulanda Reynolds, Greenwood.Derek Edguar Pruitt, Troy and Jennifer Leann Bowen, Honea Path.Blaze Michael Graham, Greenwood and Ashley Alexis Marr, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Sorority donates to Pathway House May 10, 2022 Countybank Foundation awards scholarships to Lander and PTC Students May 10, 2022 Darden selected as VP for Student Experience and Quality Assurance May 10, 2022 Simpson turns 100 May 10, 2022 Latest News +10 Allies of Marcos Jr. set to dominate Philippine Congress John Rosemond: Solve this problem with the flip of a coin Clemson Extension: Freaky Friday discovery Mary Ann Crum: What a difference a year makes Minister's Column: A primary ramification of Easter Most Popular Articles ArticlesDollar General managers quit citing workforce, leaving just 1 stafferAuthorities: Man dies while burying woman he strangledGreenwood City Council member Patricia Partlow diesElection results in for Districts 51, 52 school boardsGreenwood County deputies seize nearly 8 pounds of meth, stolen propertyNew arrest made in 2017 Calhoun Falls killingGreenwood man faces charges of assaulting officer, setting hospital bed on fireFormer Edgefield correctional officer to plead guilty in corruption caseGreenwood County Sheriff's Office hits water with new patrol boatGreenwood day care closes doors after director, several employees resign State News Frenetic last SC General Assembly day sees trustee bill fail Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit SC Senate compromise resurrects early voting bill, House OKs Authorities: Man dies while burying woman he strangled SC Senate OKs abortion, rejects hate crimes in extra session 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here