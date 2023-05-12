Marriages May 12 Wanda Rinker May 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Myers Gray, Cross Hill, and Christine Leigh Chard, Cross Hill.Richard Bryan Summey, Bradley and Kamryn Blake Boyce, Greenwood.Juan Carlos Carrizalez Castillo, Newberry and Rogelia Anton Sandoval, Newberry.Jordan Tupper Stapleton, Edgefield and Haylea Brooke Jones, Hodges.Roman Castaneda-Popo, Greenwood and Anahi Castillo-Leon, Greenwood.William Wilson Ninety Six and Johnnie Mae Hurley, Ninety Six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood man arrested in connection to apartment shooting Abbeville woman dies in wreck Greenwood couple facing neglect, other charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Tennis benefits Burton Center Four recipients honored during Community Foundation Awards Gala Hospice Care welcomes new volunteers