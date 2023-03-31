Marriages March 31 Wanda Rinker Mar 31, 2023 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chevy Alan Jones, Greenwood and Rachael Leeann Starling, Ninety Six.Jason Dean McCary, Ninety Six and Jessica Marie Mahon, Ninety Six.Ricky Noel, Ware Shoals and Natasha Christeen Hudson, Ware Shoals.Kyle Lee Adair, Greenwood and Mikala Francis Milligan, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug charges after monthslong investigation Greenwood police investigate Tuesday morning shooting A smash hit: Grill 246 offers burgers crafted with artistry, cooked with love Man's best friend: K-9 Cindy crosses the rainbow bridge Swancey, Hite add middle-school flair to Emerald baseball Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Realities of the Job: Chaudoin keeps contact with deputies while giving remarks Program put skilled trades into practice through “Tiny House” Project Eaton presents funds to GCC