Marriages March 24 Wanda Rinker Mar 24, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aaron Ernest Murray, Greenwood and Juanita Lynn Taylor Haston, Greenwood.Silvestre Rendon Gondinez, Greenwood and Araceli Aristeo Villanueva, Greenwood.Caleb Jordan Whittle, Cross Hill and Marie Anna Eddy, Cross Hill.Charles Clifford Fisher Jr., Greenwood and Brittany Justine Chappelle, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Turkey hunting season starts with population concerns Greenwood man faces gun, CDV charges Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge in 2020 shooting Guest column: Greenwood Speedway Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Cadets assist with library book sale Burnside earns nursing scholarship 4-H Teen Council learning importance of legislature