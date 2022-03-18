Marriages March 18 Mar 18, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jason Tyrone Barlow, Greenwood and Latori Shantaye Jackson, Greenwood.Kenneth Michael Martin, Greenwood and Silvana Martin, Greenwood.Scott John Montgomery, Greenwood and Sherry Jean Wilson, Greenwood.Kaleb Matthew Nickerson, Greenwood and Kendall Brooke Ridlehuber, Greenwood.Eric Dewitt Earle, Greenwood and Alexis Ann Harvley, Greenwood.Victor Eric Smith, Greenwood and Erin Kristin Jones, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander celebrates 150 years Mar 16, 2022 Lander celebrates 150th anniversary Mar 16, 2022 Mayor graduates from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government Mar 16, 2022 Bass graduates from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government Mar 16, 2022 Latest News +7 Putin likens opponents to 'gnats,' signaling new repression +6 Live updates: Mayor reports several missiles hit Lviv John Rosemond Morris Chapel Baptist Church celebrates 8th pastoral anniversary John Rosemond: Don't try to be liked by your child Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man pleads guilty to triple slaying, gets life sentencesNeighbors speak out against planned townhomes on MontagueGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeSoon to be banned, Bradford pears begin bloomingHousing summit seeks to find community minded optionsDistrict 50 transfers Central School property to SC ETVDistrict 50 announces changes in administration'Crazy in the best way possible': New teachers talk about first year on the jobChris Trainor: Cashing Dagwood checks at the Winn-DixieFinding himself: Chad Fairey rebuilds love of the game through Clemson career State News Murdaugh friend charged with aiding insurance fraud scheme Primary elections gear up as South Carolina filing opens Done in a day: SC House sprints through $14 billion budget SC House Speaker Lucas leaving after 8 kinder, gentler years SC House to start budget debate; billion-dollar split looms 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here