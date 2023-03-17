Marriages March 17 Wanda Rinker Mar 17, 2023 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ryan Roger Breland, Greenwood and Kathryn Anne Warnken, North Augusta.Keaton Taylor Weaver, Ware Shoals and Laurens Ashley Guthrie, Ware Shoals.Patrick Grayson Boxx, Ninety Six and Lindsey Dyan Carter, Waterloo.Douglas Frederick Gardener II, Greenwood and Shelby Marie Patterson, Greenwood.Charles Jerome Murray, McCormick and Wanda Darlene Peterson Ramsey, Greenwood.Tyson Evers Christian, Greenwood and Julia Elizabeth Adams, Greenwood.Gudiel Samayoa Martinez, Newberry and Tania Jennifer Vasquez-Solis, Newberry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story Garcia attributes leadership skills to Lander’s RA Program