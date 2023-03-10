Marriages March 11 Wanda Rinker Mar 10, 2023 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Wilson Hughey, Boiling Springs and Molly Katherine Foxworth, Greenwood.Hector Hugo Argueta Ajtun, Newberry and Jazmin Gonalez Torres, Newberry.Christopher Jordan Dahl, Greenwood and Ciara Alaiza Slay, Greenwood.David Hunter Johnson, Greenwood and Heather Lane Phillips, Greenwood.Bradley Adam Bailey Sr., Greenwood and Haley Susann LaShe’ Apple, Pineville.Michael Steven Sieburg, Greenwood and Carey Shyanne Ramey, Greenwood.John Thomas Daniels IV, Ninety Six and Jennifer Brown Parrish, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Inn on the Square bought by new owners Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book Countybank promotes Wells Dunlap to senior operations officer