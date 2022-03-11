Marriages March 11 Mar 11, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Justin Kyle Morgan, McCormick and Randallyn Olivia Pearl Tedder, McCormick.Christopher Bernard Vance, Greenwood and Carolyn Denise Nabors, Greenwood.Tito Salomon Diaz-Morales, Newberry and Cynthia Fabiola Ruiz-Rocha, Newberry.Akeem Olaaljawan Lukie, Abbeville and Zikeya Antoniette Garner, Greenwood.Corey Paul Hinton, Ware Shoals and Dianna Marie Crow, Ware Shoals.John Michael Kurilla, Greenwood and Sally Kaye Swancey, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Babb joins Abbeville First Bank Mar 8, 2022 GATA hosts fundraiser for Beyond Abuse Mar 8, 2022 White inducted into prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry Mar 8, 2022 Robertson talks about ‘What It Takes to Win’ Mar 8, 2022 Latest News AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for 2 picks +3 Big-ticket free agents could leave big holes behind them Clemson Extension: Caring for Spring-blooming bulbs +2 Deputies seek ARPA money, but Greenwood County looks to long term Additional candidates file for school board seats Most Popular Articles ArticlesUncovered: South Carolina clerk gives herself $30,000 raise, drawing SLED investigationMotorcyclist dies in wreck in Utopia AcresHodges man dies in wreckGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood hash hotspot reopens doors for limited timeGreenwood police investigate after woman shot in legAbbeville man gets 14-year sentence in downtown shootingUncovered: SC agency rakes in millions from pharma company it regulatesLocal First Steps groups under state scrutiny againRemains found in McCormick ID'd as Adam Harvey State News Uncovered: Williamsburg clerk was unhappy with pay before giving herself $30K raise, official says Uncovered: Secretive emails reveal JDLH chief eyed ousting whistleblower SC Senate unanimously passes income tax cut and rebate House Majority Leader Simrill won't run again Transgender youth sports ban back for debate in S Carolina 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here