Marriages June 3 Jun 3, 2022

Alexey Benjamin Truman, Greenwood and Sydney Alyssa Cole, Greenwood.
Nathan Davis Knox, Ninety Six and Madelyn Alyse Ouzts, Hodges.
Eric Oneil Johnson, Greenwood and Latoya Shanay Stevens, Greenwood.
Tom William Marriott, Greenwood and Shannon Kathleen Antonini, Greenwood.
Joshua Dwayne Moore, Greenwood and Hannah Elizabeth Wood, Greenwood.
Greyson Foxworth Williams, Greenwood and Emily Claire Rodgers, Greenwood.
Shawn Dewayne Cooley, Ware Shoals and Catrina Corelli Monroe, Ware Shoals.
Matthew Oliver, Greenwood and Carrie Lee Christain, Greenwood.
Quantavious Berwaun Thompkins, Greenwood and Courtney Amanda Settles, Greenwood.
Matthew Frazier, Greenwood and Sarah Louise Cherry Charlotte, North Carolina.
Joe O'Neal Jennings, Greenwood and Stephanie Marie Nation, Greenwood.
Dillon Cole Bridwell, Greenwood and Kara Marie Evans, Greenwood.
Francisco Antonio Ramos Rivas, Lexington and Aleshia Elizabeth Day, Lexington.
Matthew Keith Wiebe, Thornton, Colorado and Ariel Kate Norris, Greenwood.
Michael Louis Settle Jr., Greenwood and Kathryn Richelle Sizemore, Greenwood.