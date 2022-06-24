Marriages June 24 Jun 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Henry Callaham Jr., Plum Branch and Rose Ann Sprowl, Greenwood.Carter Joseph Rief, Montgomery, Alabama and Elizabeth Grace Hollingsworth, Greenwood.Richard Brandon Parker, Hodges and Ashley Nichole Johnson, Hodges.Christopher Lee Alexander, Ware Shoals and Kristie Leann Smith, Ware Shoals.Taurean Demera Goode, Greenwood and Wandtez Tiesha King, Greenwood.Walter Anahel Rodriguez Diaz, Newberry and Gelin Grabiela Reyes, Newberry.Shane Alexander Tschappat, Inman and Laura Elizabeth Banks, Ninety Six.Juan Manuel Beltran Hernandez, Greenwood and Sara Gomez Beltran, Greenwood.John Lewis Addison Jr., Greenville and Anissa Nikole Anderson, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood High School senior gets head start on college Jun 21, 2022 Monies raised for Folds of Honor Jun 21, 2022 PTC campus director ‘couldn’t ask for a better team’ Jun 21, 2022 Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion Jun 16, 2022 Latest News +10 Death toll from Afghanistan's quake rises to 1,150 people +3 Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement +11 Payday: Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown +6 Climate, malaria highlighted as Commonwealth leaders meet Today is last day to file in Greenwood City Council Ward 2 race Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood authorities investigating Sunday morning homicideGCSO: Escaped inmate turns self inTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood manDispute leads to man being shot at Burger KingGreenwood man faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood man faces attempted murder charge in weekend shootingChanging of the guard: Malik Goodman takes over Ninety Six softballGreenwood PD asking for public's help in Sunday homicideGreenwood man charged with attempted murderGuest column: Says letter contained false biblical information State News GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries SC Democrat seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh likely to lose license