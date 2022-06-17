John Austin Fuller, Greenwood and Jennifer Caroline Mull, Greenwood.

Nathan Lewis IV, Greenville and Jasmine Kiara Aye, Greenwood.

William Paul Padgett, Greenwood and Misty Dawn McDaniel, Greenwood.

Quintrevis Keltavious Darnell Lomax, Abbeville and Adrienna Debra’Sha Harrison, Greenwood.

Ronnie Lee Phillips, Greenwood and Linda House Gray, Greenwood.

Ramiro Sosa Maranon, Greenwood and Yesica Orozco Angulo, Greenwood.

Gary Brooks Jones, Ninety Six and Tara Nicole Winchester, Ninety Six.