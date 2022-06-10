Marriages June 10 Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christian James Trahan, Hineville, Georgia and Catherine Jennings Wideman, Greenwood.Adrian Delone Samuel, Greenwood and Shaniqua Jaque Rapley, Greenwood.Michael Slade Edwards, Greenwood and Jessica Lynn Grimes, Greenwood.Trey Michael Gable, Greenwood and Anna Michelle Clarke Matthews, North Carolina.Christopher Eugene Jones, Greenwood and Shannon Elizabeth Roberts, Greenwood.Jordan Daniel Treadwell, Greenwood and Tonya Nicole Baer, Greenwood.James Wesley Turner, Greenwood and Karen Deanna McMahan, Greenwood.Gabriel David Stumbo, Greenwood and Hannah Aylssa Buchanan, Greenwood.Jesse Ray Cunningham, Greenwood and Ashleigh Nichole Tullis, Greenwood.Michael Earl Anderson, Greenwood and Gennett Lewis, Greenwood.Chrisopher Miguel Barajas, Greenwood and Keila Sucely Castro Zepeda, Greenwood.Austin Dan Wilson, Greenwood and Anslee Michelle Brock, Greenwood.Hod Lewis Verble III, Greenwood and Tonya Allen Hurley, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Bledsoe graduates from welding school Jun 7, 2022 Owens appointed Countybank's BSA officer Jun 7, 2022 WCTEL awards $10,500 in college scholarships Jun 7, 2022 Greenwood Capital recognizes Coxe and Lollis Jun 7, 2022 Latest News +5 World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower +10 Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony St. Pauli denies use of its stadium for Leipzig's cup game Russian canoeists banned for being in state doping program +10 Zimbabweans count their toes as inflation soars above 130% Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man dies in Lake Hartwell after police chasePedestrian struck, killed Friday near Donalds; coroner's office trying to ID victimGreenwood man sentenced to 25 years for molesting 9-year-oldTraffic stops leads to gun charge for Greenwood manChamber cites 'adversarial relationship' for Heegan's oustingEdgefield man dies after falling off back of pickup truckGreenwood police: Missing 5-year-old found safeGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeGreenwood man charged with inappropriately touching girlGreenwood man faces drug, gun charges State News After quiet year, SC Democrats heat up in governor primary SC lawmakers meet briefly on $13B budget but reach no deal 'Tiger King' star Doc Antle charged with money laundering ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges Debate finally set for South Carolina Democratic hopefuls