Christian James Trahan, Hineville, Georgia and Catherine Jennings Wideman, Greenwood.

Adrian Delone Samuel, Greenwood and Shaniqua Jaque Rapley, Greenwood.

Michael Slade Edwards, Greenwood and Jessica Lynn Grimes, Greenwood.

Trey Michael Gable, Greenwood and Anna Michelle Clarke Matthews, North Carolina.

Christopher Eugene Jones, Greenwood and Shannon Elizabeth Roberts, Greenwood.

Jordan Daniel Treadwell, Greenwood and Tonya Nicole Baer, Greenwood.

James Wesley Turner, Greenwood and Karen Deanna McMahan, Greenwood.

Gabriel David Stumbo, Greenwood and Hannah Aylssa Buchanan, Greenwood.

Jesse Ray Cunningham, Greenwood and Ashleigh Nichole Tullis, Greenwood.

Michael Earl Anderson, Greenwood and Gennett Lewis, Greenwood.

Chrisopher Miguel Barajas, Greenwood and Keila Sucely Castro Zepeda, Greenwood.

Austin Dan Wilson, Greenwood and Anslee Michelle Brock, Greenwood.

Hod Lewis Verble III, Greenwood and Tonya Allen Hurley, Greenwood.