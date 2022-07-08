Marriages July 8 Jul 8, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vernon Keith Williams, Hodges and Sarah Elizabeth Rappley, Hodges.Jermaine L. Coats, Greenwood and Wy-Tavias Sher-Nee Anderson, Greenwood.Cameron Will Batson, Ware Shoals and Alyssa Marie Sellars, Greenwood.Ryan O’Neal Flores, Greenwood and Katie Michelle Hensley, Greenwood.Ameer Triquarious Jackson, Greenwood and Nykejah Laurnai Bostic, Greenwood.William Charles Jarrell III, Ware Shoals and Cathy Sue Shedd, Ware Shoals.Antawn Markise Griffin, Greenwood and Lakeshia Shunta Johnson, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenwood Shoal Cameron Antawn Markise Griffin Batson Triquarious Jackson Alyssa Marie Sellars 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Two receive Lonza Endowed Scholarships Jul 6, 2022 Caring for plants an ‘obsession’ for Alston Award winner Coffey Jun 28, 2022 Dual-enrolled sisters land dual full rides to Emory University Jun 28, 2022 Fang completes Laboratory Fellowship at GGC Jun 28, 2022 Latest News +30 Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack +4 World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting pray for recovery +23 G-20 diplomats struggle for unity on Ukraine, war's impact +3 Ohtani among Baseball Digest's 80 MLB icons in last 80 years +5 'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood County sheriff: June 16 escapee was mistakenly releasedWoman faces charges she mailed drugs to Leath inmateEarly morning shooting in Laurens County leaves one deadNew barbecue restaurant offers to-go options in CoronacaLake Greenwood lights up'Heart of a Wildcat': Coster leaves lasting legacy at Ninety SixRobert Dean inspired by mentors to run for Ward 2 seatHodges man faces pointing and presenting firearm chargeGreenwood readies for barbecue and bluesFormer McCormick police chief gets highway dedication State News Activists gather as S. Carolina committee takes up abortion Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing Former Beaufort mayor embraces life after near drowning Tropical Storm Colin brings rain to Carolinas, weakens