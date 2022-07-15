Marriages July 15 Jul 15, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dedric Terrell King, Greenwood and Shenetta Monique Chiles, Greenwood.Adam Stewart Carter, Due West and Jo Ellen Harris Sargent, Greenwood.Martin Hunt Watkins, Bedford, Virginia, and Rebecca Zara Stanley, San Antonio, Texas.Jeffrey Brett Horne, Ware Shoals and Melanie Ann Collins, Ware Shoals.William Logan Haynes, Greenwood and Taylor Mckensi Murdock, Hodges.Humberto Adelaido Santiago, Greenwood and Cecilia Parra Diaz, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Eighth annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” on Lake Greenwood Jul 13, 2022 Eaton Corp. receives donation from SRHF Jul 6, 2022 Greenwood Hardware donates to YMCA youths Jul 6, 2022 Countybank's SBA Department passes $100 million in loan closings Jul 6, 2022 Latest News John Rosemond: Sounding off on ultrasounds Minister's Column: God is always +2 Business celebrates birthday at new location Lakelands residents address committee weighing abortion law +2 Greenwood man arrested in connection to weekend crash that killed one Most Popular Articles ArticlesArrest made in Friday night shootingGreenwood police chief: Gunman sought revenge against business, killed patronGreenwood man dies Tuesday after weekend crashEdgefield man to pay more than $2 million in restitution for dealership schemeSmokin' hot: Married couple win barbecue cookoff at S.C. Festival of DiscoveryThree face money laundering, firearm, drug chargesGreenwood man charged in fatal shooting was out on bond, faces charges in 2017 shootingGray Court man killed in wreckGreenwood woman charged with sexually assaulting minorGreenwood man faces charge of sexually assaulting a minor State News Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son A timeline of events surrounding Alex Murdaugh's charges Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling Lawyer: Officials to pursue murder charges for Alex Murdaugh