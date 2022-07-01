Marriages July 1 Jul 1, 2022 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth Reid Meek Jr., Hodges and Brandy Marie Shelton, Hodges.Antonio Luengas Tapia, Greenwood and Zaida M Shirvani, Greenwood.Daniel Rominque Stewart, Greenwood and Tonya Rena Phillips, Greenwood.Daniel Lee Evans, Donalds and Yasmin Aviles, Ware Shoals.Noah Dawson Dowis, Abbeville and Erika Brook Kiozumi, Greenwood.William J. Bauer, Ninety Six and Bonnie Bastow, Ninety Six.William Cody Bolt, Greenwood and Emily Kathryn Reed, Greenwood.Jeffery Ervin Callaway, Greenwood and Whitney Allison Ardis, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Caring for plants an ‘obsession’ for Alston Award winner Coffey Jun 28, 2022 Dual-enrolled sisters land dual full rides to Emory University Jun 28, 2022 Fang completes Laboratory Fellowship at GGC Jun 28, 2022 Self Regional's Community Health Committee grants funds Jun 28, 2022 Latest News McCormick school board OKs first reading of budget +4 One year in, White pleased with Food Bank's direction Clemson Extension: Nature decorates for Halloween on July 4th weekend John Rosemond: Eldest son tries for alpha male status Minister's Column: Failure at the highest office Most Popular Articles ArticlesDriver dies in head-on wreck in AbbevilleAbbeville County coroner: Cellphone use might be linked to deadly crashReport: Driver failed to yield in wreck that killed bikerAuthorities searching for two missing girls in AbbevilleGreenwood woman faces attempted murder chargeBOLO leads to arrest of Greenwood manPassenger faces gun charge after traffic stopHodges man faces kidnapping, domestic violence chargesCoroner releases name of man who died Tuesday in Abbeville crashMotorcyclist dies in Greenville hospital State News FEMA releases largest update to its mobile app in a decade Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nod in South Carolina Weaver wins Republican nomination for SC education leader SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget