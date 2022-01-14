David Shane Ayers, Hodges and Cassey Carroll Stockman, Ninety Six.

Ronnie Carroll Powell, Greenwood and Kathryn Renee Ray, Greenwood.

Willie Culbreath Jr., Greenwood and Mary Alice Chamberlain, Greenwood.

Joshua Wesley Frazier, Greenwood and Kady Sierra Brinson, Greenwood.

William Curt Gammon, Tignall, Georgia, and Allie Brady Dunn Dewy, Rose, Georgia.

Juan Felipe Mariscal, Greenwood and Zi Xuan Lin, Greenwood.

Rodolfo Gabriel Rodriguez, Mora Greenwood and Lydia Esparza, Greenwood.

Justin Lee Johnson, Bradley and Autumn Elizabeth Goldman, Greenwood.

Matthew Timothy Hegler, Hodges and Emma Grace Adams, Hodges.

Tags