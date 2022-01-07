Marriages Jan 7 Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melody Ann Parks, Greenwood and Beverly Lowry Hagan, Greenwood.Dariel Lamarcus Martin, Greenwood and Starhahe Mason, Greenwood.Robert Cobb, Ninety Six and Paula Abercrombie Smith, Greenwood.Brent Eugene Werts, Ninety Six and Amber Hope Owens, Ninety Six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood Promise - Madelyn Wood Dec 30, 2021 Greenwood County First Steps receives Literacy grants Dec 28, 2021 Brewer wins Alston Award Dec 28, 2021 Self Regional foundation announces educational seminar Dec 22, 2021 Latest News +6 World shares turn lower after tech-led decline on Wall St +9 Tennis top-ranked Djokovic spends religious day in detention +5 Kazakhstan leader: Constitutional order restored amid unrest John Rosemond: Reward systems don't work Minister's Column: Resolutions versus relationship Most Popular Articles ArticlesReport: Man dives into Lake Greenwood to evade deputiesReport: Man threw screwdriver into woman's neckSelf Regional welcomes 2022's first baby in Greenwood CountyTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesGreenwood woman faces pointing and presenting chargeMcCormick County looks to future after plant closuresStorms cause power outages in area countiesGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeGreenwood County Council approves boat ramp contractSaluda man faces carjacking, kidnapping charges after chase State News Governor, health officials: No need to close SC over omicron Uncovered: Eyeing corruption scandals, McMaster puts ethics on 2022 agenda Church shooting survivor gives scholarships to prison nurses Naval & Maritime Museum debuts exhibit of fragile artifacts Widow honors husband lost to Alzheimer’s with purple lights 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here