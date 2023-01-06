Sunny skies. High 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Triston Robert Lawson, Greenwood and Mary Ashlynne Perkey, Greenwood.
Jackson Noah Bagwell, Ninety Six and Lauren Abby Buchanan, Ninety Six.
Joshua Glenn Hayes, Hodges and Teresa Renea Williams Ware, Shoals.
Charles Edward Patterson, Greenwood and Vicki Lynn Callaham, Greenwood.
Jasper Samuel Lott, Greenwood and Caterine Marie Arbogast, Greenwood.
Oracio Gomez Zamora, Cross Hill and Vanessa Corona, Cross Hill.
Benjamin William Ort, Greenwood and Holley Ryanne Holland, Greenwood.
