Brandon Hernandez-Flores, Greenwood and Mary Graham Targonski, Greenwood.

Joshua Glym Patterson Cook, Greenwood and Rona Leigh Atkins, Greenwood.

Ranferi Diaz, Greenwood and Deatriz Hernandez Marquez, Greenwood.

Jacob Ryan Thompson, Greenwood and Alexandria Danielle Shelton, Greenwood.

James Keith Banks, Greenwood and Deborah Childress Foster, Greenwood.