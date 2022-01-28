Marriages Jan 28 Jan 28, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brandon Hernandez-Flores, Greenwood and Mary Graham Targonski, Greenwood.Joshua Glym Patterson Cook, Greenwood and Rona Leigh Atkins, Greenwood.Ranferi Diaz, Greenwood and Deatriz Hernandez Marquez, Greenwood.Jacob Ryan Thompson, Greenwood and Alexandria Danielle Shelton, Greenwood.James Keith Banks, Greenwood and Deborah Childress Foster, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Moore promoted to operations manager Jan 26, 2022 Beta Club members participate in state competition Jan 25, 2022 Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces election Jan 19, 2022 From sports to music, Ethan Richardson marches to his own tune Jan 18, 2022 Latest News +8 Nadal reaches Australian Open final, within 1 win of record Lakelands district update COVID-19 numbers Clemson Extension: Have you met kohlrabi? +3 Illegal question? New bill would criminalize asking vaccine status Lakelands counties to settle with opioid lawsuit defendants Most Popular Articles ArticlesAbbeville County deputies make $1 million drug bust4 die in Laurens County wreckGreenwood man charged in contraband drop attempt at Georgia prisonGreenwood County house fire displaces 83-year-old womanTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesMan faces charges after Cultured Cowboy burglarySisters at Greenwood High headed to Emory University with full rideAt least 2 injured in two-truck wreck on Bypass 225Uncovered: A South Carolina sheriff. A rape claim. And silence from SLED.Greenwood police find woman reported missing State News Appeals court mulls arguments on South Carolina abortion law Republicans want input from education voucher bill opponents Jury finds ex-officer not guilty of assaulting Black man New US House maps in South Carolina heading to governor SC senator gets 7-year wish for medical marijuana debate 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here