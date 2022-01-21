Robert Rhett Brock II, Greenwood and Tammy Lynn Hudson, Greenwood.

Favian Hernandez Aviles, Greenwood and Elvira Olvera, Greenwood.

Edward Jude Lanford Jr., Ware Shoals and Trena June Saxon, Ware Shoals.

James Haskell Merritt, Honea Path and Abby Dena’ Gilliam, Honea Path.

Tags