Marriages Jan. 20

Wanda Rinker

Jan 20, 2023

Taylor Andrew Rosema, Greenwood and Mckayla Jean Blanchett, Laurens.

Jimmy Darrell Gregory Jr., Greenwood and Varonica Leigh Alexander, Greenwood.

Brady Russell Calliham, Ninety Six and Kali Jem Wells, Ninety Six.

Matthew Scott Dellolio, Greenwood and Lisa Jo Clifton, Greenwood.

William Thomas Augustine, Greenwood and Abigail Leah Parris, Greenwood.

Jeffrey Kyle Alexander, Greenwood and Amanda Elizabeth Chagollan, Greenwood.

Marion Hamilton Davis III, Greenwood and Anna Elizabeth Thomason, Greenwood.

Leroy Elam, Edgefield and Gloria Jean Searles-Lewis, Greenwood.