A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 3:37 am
Stratton Reeves Childs, Ninety Six and Emmaleigh Payten Calhoun, Ninety Six.
Charles Richard Bush, Greenwood and Cynthia Bryan Summey, Greenwood.
Jonah Heath Leopard, Ninety Six and Valerie Faith Coleman, Ninety Six.
Jolly Eugene Doolittle, Greenwood and Anna Courtney Dorn, Greenwood.
Kevin Tyrell Johnson, Bradley and Stephanie Amber Griffin, Bradley.
Tabor Elijah Cooper Gravley, Greenwood and Cheyenne Necole Williams, Greenwood.
Francisco Andres Andres, Saluda and Maria Elena Garcis Hernandez, Saluda.
