Marriages Feb. 3 Wanda Rinker Feb 3, 2023 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mitchell Lee Shaw Jr., Hodges and Tracy Annette Baldwin, Hodges.Jesse Zollie Aldridge, Greenwood and Karin Ann Aldridge, Greenwood.Jim Millard Fuller Jr., Greenwood and Eula Rose Fuller, Greenwood.Antonio Garcia Vasquez, Beech Island and Anabel Parada Martinez, Beech Island.El-Terric Stefan Bronson, Greenwood and Raven Symone Williams, Greenwood.Walter Craig Travis, Ninety Six and Chelsea Mae Tidwell, Ninety Six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Abbeville to get new poultry plant Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154