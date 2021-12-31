Marriages Dec. 31 Dec 31, 2021 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keevin James Moon, Fountain Inn and Breanne Nicole Hinson, Abbeville.Densel Dean Pennington, Ware Shoals and Tonya Jean James, Ware Shoals.Chase Jermaine Patterson, Greenwood and Yolanda Denise Anderson, Greenwood. James Andrew Pfeiffer, Greenwood and Hannah Bratcher Gantt, Greenwood.Corey Blake Duncan, Anderson and Jessica Haven Wood, Hodges. Brian Toston, Greenwood and Khanh Ly Huynh Tran, Greenwood.Gary Paul Lake Jr., Waterloo and Heather Elaine Cook, Waterloo.Braydon Cooper O’Connor, Greenwood and Megan Michelle Revis, Greenwood.Andrew Gerald Hutchinson, Cross Hill and Brooke Nicole Rodriguez, Cross Hill.John Larry Adams, Ninety Six and Terry Delaine Griffin, Ninety Six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood Cross Hill Griffin Fabric Larry Adams Six Ware Shoals Yolanda Denise Anderson 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood County First Steps receives Literacy grants Dec 28, 2021 Brewer wins Alston Award Dec 28, 2021 New Book: Overcoming Adversity Dec 22, 2021 Seven Smith receives scholarship Dec 22, 2021 Latest News +5 Million dollar question: How should governments spend ARPA funds? +2 Giving neighbors help family who lost home in fire John Rosemond: Don't let your kid disrespect you Minister's Column: Be your best No. 2: Saluda girls win first state championship in program history Most Popular Articles ArticlesPerson reported to have gun arrested after chase in Greenwood CountySLED releases details about Tuesday's Greenwood shootingGPD: SLED investigates shooting involving policeDriver in Laurens County crash identifiedVehicle strikes, kills pedestrian in Laurens CountyMan faces DUI count after deadly Newberry County crashJail admin Lonnie Smith retires after 39 years with GCSOPruitt wins Greenwood County Council seat in special electionMegiddo Dream Station Greenwood poised to work: serving under-employed, unemployedHodges man arrested on breach of peace, firearm charges State News Naval & Maritime Museum debuts exhibit of fragile artifacts Widow honors husband lost to Alzheimer’s with purple lights South Carolina sued over newly drawn state House districts 40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here