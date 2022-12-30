Marriages Dec 30 Wanda Rinker Dec 30, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barry Haskell Jones, Greenwood and Sarissa Shea Hudson, Greenwood.Montez Lamar Williams, Greenwood and Willie Earl Thompson Jr., Greenwood.Brian Williams Nodine, Greenwood and Kristal Quarles Waters, Greenwood.Brandon Lee Freeman, Little River Academy, Texas and Dara Renee Schiller, Little River Academy, Texas.Colby Wyatt Stone, Greenwood and Hannah Joy Matthews, Ninety Six.Henry Joseph Smithdeal, Greenwood and Alyssa Nicole Wilson, Greenwood.Antonio Demetrius Carbajal, Greenwood and Hannah Jeanne Towns, Hodges.Kevin Michael Simons, Greenwood and Nicole Lynn Branyon, Greenwood.Norman Daniel Gibson, Greenwood and Ronda Lynn Bishop, Greenwood.William Paul Taylor, Greenwood and Jessica Lynn Hall, Greenwood.Rishabh Agarwal, Baltimore, Maryland and Molly Elizabeth Pruitt, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Two die in McCormick County crash Coroner: Responders find woman dead at house fire Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Greenwood soldiers say goodbye to family before deployment 'Horrid waste' held back by 130-year-old dam puts Lake Greenwood at risk Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip WCTEL presents check to Abbeville Angel Tree Symrise donates to HSOG Countybank associates receive officer appointments