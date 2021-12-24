Marriages Dec. 24 Dec 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Lee Williams, Greenwood and Amy Price Goldman, Greenwood.Justin Franklin Taylor, Ninety Six and Sommer Nicole Burton, Ninety Six.Earl Stokes Chastagner, Greenwood and Lisa Dorn Leskody, Greenwood. Samuel Spencer Storm Blalock, Ninety Six and Margaret Ryann Bentley, Greenwood.Jonathan William Erskine, Hodges and Elizabeth Kayla Hunt, Greenwood.John Sidney Arledge Jr., Saluda and Bailey Madison Nix, Bishopville.Jose Juan Bernal Quintero, Greenwood and Amelia Hernandez Hernandez, Greenwood.Matthew Robert Steinbacher, Lexington and Lucy McLean Stevens, Greenville.Kenneth Dean Billings, Summerville and Sarah Suber Deal, Ninety Six. Harold Collins Rouse, Hodges and Lacey Harris Sanders, Hodges.Nicholas Buchanan Lindley, Greenwood and Cheyenne Nicole McCune, Greenwood.Tyler Jarrett Warrick, Waterloo and Adrienne Nicole McWhorter, Waterloo.Sir Prince Macarthur Williams, Simpsonville and Jasmine Tiara Bowie, Hodges.Colbis Jamail Griffin, Greenwood and Audreay Ammons Jackson, Greenwood.Muhammad Abdul Shabazz, Greenwood and Charlena Jamison Parks, Greenwood.Bradlee Chace Farmer, Greenwood and Kelsey Tamara Dorn, Greenwood.Matthew Eugene Dobbins, Greenwood and Audrey Rebecca Hall, Ninety Six.Stanley Talbert Smith, Greenwood and Kimberly Elliott Saylors, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Childs honored by Clearview Simpson Heritage Foundation Dec 20, 2021 Lander M.A.T Program Was ‘Perfect’ for Rowe Dec 20, 2021 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont names new CEO Dec 17, 2021 Lander student sets sights on career in the space industry Dec 17, 2021 Latest News +2 Japan won't send government delegation to Beijing Olympics +3 Global stock markets mixed as omicron fears ease +2 Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem +7 Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh +4 Foreign college athletes left out of rush for NIL windfall Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman faces meth distribution chargeReport: Police find drugs hidden under patrol car seatMan faces DUI count after deadly Newberry County crashThe long goodbye: Grieving widow honors husband with purple lightsGreenwood man faces assault chargeWCFIBER announces $19 million expansion in Greenwood CountyMcCormick police: Man shot twice in stomachThe color of justice: Black deputies say high-profile cases overshadow positive interactionsSigned, sealed and not delivered: Woman's package ends up on roadsideFire at Greenwood High Apartments displaces dozen State News 40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection Records: Ex-CEO won't face charges in nuclear fraud case Fire chief in South Carolina retires after nearly 4 decades Myrtle Beach doesn’t want to be ‘Dirty Myrtle’ anymore 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here