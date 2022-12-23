Marriages Dec 23 Wanda Rinker Dec 23, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Davis Keeney, Greenwood and Kelsey Olivia Sathre, Ware Shoals.Bryan Manuel Rivera Pena, Warrenville and Yaraxy Nikolle Martinez Romero, Warrenville.Joe Darius Black III, Greenwood and Savannah Raye Huskey, Greenwood.Taylor Isaac Johnson, Greenwood and Caroline Meredith Holubek, Greenwood.Ryan Nicholas Boggs, Greenwood and Marjorie Mason Jones, Rock Hill.Mandricus Lavorsier Irvin, Greenwood and Erika Vatanza Reid, Greenwood.Mitchell Andrew Corley, Ninety Six and Kearstin Niccole Clark, Harlem, Georgia.Hunter Steven Hastings, Greenwood and Summer Ashley Briggs, Greenwood.Dexter Leon Harp, Greenwood and Carol Ethridge, Greenwood.Anthony Nartardic Moss, Greenwood and Octavia Brittesha Morgan, Greenwood.John Melvin Stokes, Ninety Six and Dawn Renee Crawford, Hodges.Christopher Mark Maass Kinnard, Mt. Clemens, Michigan, and Krystal Rebecca Simpson, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Unborn child dies in shooting, Greenwood man faces murder charge Bond denied for man arrested in Thursday morning slaying Greenwood man charged in unborn child's death could face death penalty; second victim dies 3 facing charges after copper wire cutting Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Karlie Hill YOM December Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center Destiny of Greenwood delivers meals