Marriages Dec. 2

Zachariah Joel Freels, Greenwood and Cydney Brianne Cochran, Greenwood.

Frederick Mack Otabor, Greenwood and David Madison Westberry, Greenwood.

Bruce Eugene Elmore, McCormick and Yuan Yuan Liu, McCormick.

Antonio Quintell Worrells Sr., Greenwood and Tiara Rashanda Janie Higgins, Greenwood.

Jonathan Wil Langley, Greenwood and Lauren Jill Darragh, Greenwood.

Trevor Holden Pulley, Ware Shoals and Christina Diane Hudgens, Ware Shoals.

Christian Blake Cates, Greenwood and Crystal Nicole Parkman, Greenwood.