Marriages Dec. 16

Denixa Lee Ruiz, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Vicky Lynn Hart, Hodges.
Sampson Emmanuel Higgins, Greenwood and Serene Elizabeth Kay Hall, Greenwood.
Jesus Parra Rivas, Beech Island and Abigail Vega Quezada, Beech Island.
Leon Patterson, Ninety Six and Caroline Elaine Chiles, Greenwood.
Ronald Dean Allison III, Greenwood and Samantha Lee Pinchoff, Greenwood.
Greyham Hunter Rushton, Troy and Joy Kathleen Deloach, Greenwood.
Jamison Remon Austin, Greenwood and Magnolia Lashan Clark, Greenwood.
Nicholas Lloyd Nelson, Ninety Six and Mimi Montogomery Pope, Ninety Six.
John Lee Rushton, Ninety Six and Michaela Marie Whitledge, Ninety Six.
Jared Mark Burgess, Greenwood and Patricia Kayla Henderson, Greenwood.
Chandler John Higgins, Ninety Six and Lauren Adele Kovanda, Ninety Six.
Jesse Garrett Godwin, Salt Springs, Florida, and Emily Davis Banks, Taylors.
Jonathon Gage Massey, Greenwood and Audrey Rose Richard, Greenwood.
Matthew Lee Nichols, Ninety Six and Amber Noel Perry, Greenwood.