Marriages Aug 5

Ricky Dale Cothran, Greenwood and Angela Denise Jones, Greenwood.
Bryce Callaway Dunn, Carrollton, Georgia, and Larsen Kailyn Constant, Greenwood.
Adam Mitchell McIntosh, Greenwood and Lori Irene Flick, Greenwood.
William Anthony Callegari III, Greenwood and Ann Marie Cavalier, Greenwood.
Austin Jamieson Woodard, Greenwood and Carmen Marie Laughlin, Greenwood.
Davidson Fernando Munguia-Mejia, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nakeia Marshay Paul, Greenwood.
Chandler Payton Rodriguez, Greenwood and Caitlyn Brooke Nguyen, Greenwood.