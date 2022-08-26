Marriages Aug 26 Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Logan Shiver, Columbia and Catherine Ann Smithdeal, Greenwood.Brandon Lee Gifford, Greenwood and Alicia Bailli Jones, Greenwood.Deon O’Neil Gray, Abbeville and Tiyonia Nicole Ross, Ninety Six.Judah Iris Easley, Greenwood and Sierra Symone Harrison, Greenwood.Hampton Lawrence Fallaw, Greenwood and Katherine Erin Major, Greenwood.Armando Ramirrez Torres, Greenwood and Ines Carlos Davila, Greenwood.Steven Neil Gause, Greenwood and Lauren Renee Potts, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Inauguration week at Erskine includes Mac Frampton concert Aug 24, 2022 Self’s Logan to Graduates: ‘You Make a Difference!’ Aug 24, 2022 Trinity United Methodist reaches out to African children Aug 24, 2022 Lander University welcomes Dual Enrollment students Aug 24, 2022 Latest News +3 Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled +7 Britain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis deepens Ware Shoals scraps original sewer project plans Clemson Extension: Fire ants are the ultimate party poopers +3 Emerald volleyball mounts comeback to defeat Abbeville Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood men found not guilty of murder, guilty on other chargesReid, Hurley take stand on final day of argumentsAutopsies, injuries at the forefront during trial of Greenwood menHodges man faces criminal sexual conduct chargesVan driver arrested in Thursday wreckMovie currency hits Lakelands businessesInvestigation into Wells' death has no answers 1 year laterDeputies seize pills during traffic stopGreenwood struggles against A.C. FloraClinton man gets 15-year sentence in home invasion State News Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes