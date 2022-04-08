Marriages April 8 Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel Lee Wilson, Ninety Six and Jasmine Josephine Brown, Ninety Six.Matthew Dewayne Davis, Greenwood and Ashley Lynn Gauvin, Greenwood.Daniel Ray Ashley, Greenwood and Whitney Dyane Moore, Greenwood.Mathew Brandon Caughman, Clinton and Amanda Lea Walden, Hodges.Kevin Michael Babson, Greenwood and Jean Ann Coen, Greenwood.Bobby Jean Davenport, Greenwood and Wanda Denise Burton, Greenwood.Blason Niles White, Greenwood and Brianna Hope Painter, Waterloo.Gregorio Anselmo Aguirre, Greenwood and Ariana Suarez, Greenwood.Billy Alvin Tunstall III, Greenwood and Katye Aaron Worrell, Greenwood.David Keith Himes, Greenwood and Leanna Marie Argo, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector NSHS and EMS are State Academic Challenge Champions Apr 5, 2022 EMT Training Partnership with Laurens High School Well Underway Apr 5, 2022 Abbeville Area Medical Center names Interim CEO Apr 5, 2022 Devouring History One Sense, One Story at a Time Apr 5, 2022 Latest News +20 Live Updates | EU imposes sanctions on 2 Putin daughters +20 Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt +8 Leclerc fastest in 2nd practice for Australian F1 race +7 NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia's war Clemson Extension: Plant sales ahead Most Popular Articles ArticlesUNCOVERED: A Greenwood judge auctioned foreclosed properties. His wife and children bought dozens.Police seek bank robber who took cash from Greenwood Wells FargoNew businesses are coming to Uptown GreenwoodMan wanted in Greenwood bank robbery captured at Greenville strip clubGreenwood woman faces cruelty to children chargeAbbeville men charged with attempted murder'Everybody wins': District 50 searches for school resource officersJosiah Jeffery uses family loss as motivationNew 60-unit apartment complex opens doors to potential tenants in AbbevilleDog thrown in Lake Russell; authorities trying to ID individuals State News S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready Medical marijuana bill heads to South Carolina House floor US nuclear agency sued over public records requests South Carolina lawmakers honor national champion Gamecocks 1,000 amendments can't stall SC transgender sports bill 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here