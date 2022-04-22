Marriages April 22 Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sean Anthony Wyatt Hart, Ninety Six and Rebecca Lynn Watford, Ninety Six.Michael Shannon Adams, Ninety Six and Amy Thompson Union, Orangeburg.Morion Labrandon Brown, Greenwood and Tauri Twache Ryans, Greenwood.Bruce Kevin Martin Jr., Greenwood and Sharae Andraniel Edwards, Greenwood.Vernon Samuel Vinson, Camden and Angela Faye English, Greenwood.Timothy Allen Gillion, Greenwood and Rebecca Ann Ambridge, Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Latest News Leaders of 2 Koreas exchange letters of hope amid tensions +18 Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing +4 Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War Minister's Column: Doing the family thing John Rosemond: Sorry, what was that? I wasn't paying attention Most Popular Articles ArticlesSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA requestGreenwood offers local businesses facade, marketing grantsNinety Six indoor percussion group headed for world championshipsGPD officers receive awards at city council meeting State News Tenn governor calls off execution, citing oversight in plan Republican fight over power threatens SC early voting bill Lucas to leave as SC speaker at end of session in May Senate has own plan for Univ. of South Carolina trustees Third suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here