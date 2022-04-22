Sean Anthony Wyatt Hart, Ninety Six and Rebecca Lynn Watford, Ninety Six.

Michael Shannon Adams, Ninety Six and Amy Thompson Union, Orangeburg.

Morion Labrandon Brown, Greenwood and Tauri Twache Ryans, Greenwood.

Bruce Kevin Martin Jr., Greenwood and Sharae Andraniel Edwards, Greenwood.

Vernon Samuel Vinson, Camden and Angela Faye English, Greenwood.

Timothy Allen Gillion, Greenwood and Rebecca Ann Ambridge, Greenwood.