Marriages April 21 Wanda Rinker Apr 21, 2023

William Shannon Wilkie, McCormick and Dana Michelle Kelly, McCormick.
Cameron Shane Hamby, Ninety Six and Brittany Alexandra McDowell, Ninety Six.
Justin Micheal Culbertson, Saluda and Danielle Taylor Gable, Greenwood.
Chastin Miller Blackwell, Greenwood and Toni Marie Quarles, Greenwood.
Michael Scott Roberson, Greenwood and Sherry Denise Bouknight, Greenwood.
Nicholas Austin Owens, Greenwood and Audrey Elisabeth Matthews, Greenwood.