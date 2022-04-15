Marriages April 15 Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Ronald Cowan, Greenwood and Kelly Byrd Wash, Greenwood.Gregory Anthony McDermott, Greenwood and Delores Diana Edwards, Greenwood.Mohamed Saif Anis Momin, Greenwood and Rumesha Naushadali Momin, Louisville, Georgia.Jerry David Stevens, Hodges, and Christy Michelle Harrison, Hodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander adds new face-to-face option Apr 12, 2022 I Am Lander 150: The educational influence of Samuel Lander continues Apr 12, 2022 Greenwood Promise appoints three new board members Apr 12, 2022 Delgado named City Administrator in Laurens Apr 12, 2022 Latest News +19 Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 152 Palestinians hurt +2 Joe Root resigns as England test cricket captain +3 Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays +19 N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade +5 U.S. Army talks to students about careers, equipment Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood police officer crashes on way to call; no one was injuredUncovered: Chief justice bars former SC judge from handling foreclosure cases after Uncovered probeGreenwood woman faces cruelty to children chargeHuskey brings Sled Dawg Brewery to UptownUncovered: A speeding truck near Sumter. An elderly woman left in a ditch. The mystery of Ada Wright.Teen has been missing for two yearsSecond man faces animal ill-treatment charge in Abbeville County dog caseAuthorities: Clark Hills man tried to exploit minorColumbia man faces discharging, possessing firearm charges State News Facing Trump-backed foe, South Carolina's Rice raises $342K Lawsuit over South Carolina execution methods can go forward Police: Man who stalked attorney Bakari Sellers arrested South Carolina's McMaster amasses $5M for 2022 reelection Uncovered: A speeding truck near Sumter. An elderly woman left in a ditch. The mystery of Ada Wright. 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here