Gary David Cookerly Jr., Greenwood and Kayla Marie Eustace, Greenwood.George Lewis Dowell III, Greenwood and Emerald Leigh Williams, Greenwood.Barry Marshall Dixon, Greenwood and Nanci Lesley Bearden, Greenwood.Jacob Thomas Callahan, Greenwood and Heather Nicole Enlow, Greenwood.Edward Wylie Black, Ninety Six and Joy Meshael Brancker, Ninety Six.Caleb Joseph Tosh, Storons Point, Wisconsin, and Brianna Elyse Broussard, Chapin.Timothy Mark Wilson Jr., Greenwood and Amber Nicole Hodge, Greenwood.William Jacob Thompson, Greenwood and Lindsay Blair Parker, Greenwood.Thomas Arthur Dudley, Ninety Six and Sallie Marie Svenningsen, Ninety Six.Stuart Andrew Driver, Greenwood and Davis Alexandra Gantt, Greenwood.James Levi Cobb Hodges and Cheyanne Nicole Addison, Hodges.Russell Johnson Ellerbe, Greenwood and Jenna Goldman Britt, Greenwood.Ben Franklin Griffin Jr., Greenwood and Julia Lynn Scott, Greenwood.