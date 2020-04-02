In response to a sharp decline in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Index-Journal has, as previously outlined, had to make adjustments to both its products and its workforce.
Beginning with this Saturday’s edition, the newspaper will cease print and delivery of Saturday and Monday newspaper for the foreseeable future. While other newspapers across the nation have reduced production of their daily newspapers from seven to five days, our intent is to remain on this course of action for the time being.
Additionally, all salaried and hourly full-time employees have taken a furlough of 4 hours per week as a cost-saving measure.
These decisions were not made lightly and we know the disruption in receiving a daily printed newspaper is a difficult adjustment for our readers. Those subscribers who have yet to sign up and enjoy receiving the electronic edition of the daily newspaper, which makes access readily available on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers, can receive the Saturday and Monday papers via email. To do so, send your email address to subscriptionsupport@indexjournal.com or call 864-223-1413.
While we cannot print newspapers those days, we have taken steps to provide some of those days’ content to readers who have not signed up for the e-edition or email versions of the newspaper.
Beginning today, for example, Faith news, such as the church directory, minister and other related columns and religion briefs will be published in Friday editions instead of Saturday. And while the Comics and Puzzles page will be delivered with the electronic edition each Saturday and Monday, the pages will be repeated in the Sunday and Tuesday print editions.
As with numerous other companies throughout the Lakelands, we’ve had to alter our normal business model. We realize these changes will not be satisfactory to everyone. However, we ask that you please bear with us as we make necessary adjustments in an effort to maintain our 101-year-old commitment to providing needed news and information to the community.
— Your Index-Journal owners, staff, friends and family