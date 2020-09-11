The Session of Lower Long Cane Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church decided to cancel Homecoming because of COVID-19. Regular Worship Service is 10 a.m. and lunch will be served after service.
Greenwood School District 50 and Abbeville School District Calendars are available here. Ninety Six School District 52 coming soon!
