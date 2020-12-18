The Blood Connection kicks off its annual Holiday Blood Drive today. The holiday blood drive will run through Christmas Eve. Donors will receive a $20 gift card and a "‘Tis the Season" long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
Lower donor turnout because of inclement weather, holiday travel and busy schedules makes the need for blood donations more critical throughout the winter months. While TBC is in an urgent need for all blood types, there is also a great need for convalescent plasma as the pandemic continues. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies are able to give plasma and aid those currently battling the virus.
Donors can visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to find a blood drive. To find a TBC Center, please visit thebloodconnection.org/centers. Those wishing to donate convalescent plasma can visit thebloodconnection.org/convalescent-plasma or call 864-751-1168. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.