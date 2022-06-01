Various factors have converged to create a perfect storm we have all come to know as inflation.
From the restaurant meals we all eat to the products we buy for home and personal use, from homes to automobiles and to fuel itself, costs have gone up.
For as long as possible, the Index-Journal has absorbed the escalating costs of bringing you your daily community newspaper. But no business can continue that path for long, which is why today we announce a necessary change in the delivery method of your daily community newspaper.
The Index-Journal will be published in print and digitally on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and effective with the Tuesday, June 7 edition, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the newspaper will be published only digitally as our electronic or e-edition.
Why?
Continued rising costs associated with the production and delivery of a printed product have forced us to alter our business model by either passing on our increased costs of production and delivery by raising subscription and/or advertising rates, or by reducing print days in order to save on expenses. Because we advocate for transparency in the public’s business, we want to be equally transparent in explaining our difficult business decision.
The cost of raw newsprint cost has increased 30% since this time last year. Ink has rocketed in cost by 55%, year-over-year while the plates and chemicals used to create the pages printed on that newsprint have climbed by 10%. Our carrier delivery costs have climbed by 20% since this time last year and, as all of you are aware, fuel costs have continued their sharp rise — 49% year-over-year.
We can no longer afford to operate at a loss. Our alternatives to a reduction in print days were a subscription price increase or an advertising rate increase. We know expenditures for all households and Lakelands businesses have increased significantly due to inflation, and we did not want to further burden our subscribers or advertisers by raising rates.
We are continuing to provide news and information you need and want six days a week — it’s just that two of those days will be in digital format only. The Index-Journal has been and will remain available as an e-edition all six days, which many of our readers already prefer, because they do not have to slip on a coat or shoes to go to the newspaper box or onto the front porch to get the paper. The paper lands in their email inbox on time each day around 3 a.m.
The content and appearance of the Tuesday and Thursday e-editions will remain the same. All anyone needs to read the e-edition is internet access on a smart phone, tablet or computer, and a digital account set up through our office. Subscribers can receive an e-edition notification via email each morning, so they know when the paper is available to be read. Or, subscribers can log-in to their electronic account via our website at indexjournal.com. Print subscribers will continue to receive advertising circulars in the Wednesday and Saturday Weekender editions.
We did not reach this decision easily. We recognize that all of us have had to endure rising costs at nearly every turn, and we hope you understand the recent economic pressures that necessitate the creation of this hybrid delivery model. In the event our raw materials and delivery costs go down enough to justify resuming the printing of the Tuesday and Thursday editions, we will add those print days back into our publication model.
The Index-Journal has served the Lakelands for more than 100 years and we hope to do the same for the next 100. But we cannot do that without you, our subscribers. We hope that those of you who have yet to make the jump to digital reading of news will do so now and enjoy uninterrupted access to our news, sports, features, advertisements and other content.
Producing this daily newspaper takes a staff of 22 full-time and 16 part-time employees consisting of professionally trained journalists who attend meetings you cannot attend or do not have the time to attend so we can report on local government, schools and their board actions, sporting events, philanthropic events, public safety and crime, business, religion, arts and entertainment, triumphs and tribulations among your fellow Lakelands residents and much more to keep you informed about your community.
It includes an advertising staff that helps other local businesses get their messages and deals before readers’ eyes. There also are those employees who field customer visits and communications and those who work behind the scenes to print the newspaper, package it for delivery, handle the daily business office duties and more.
The Index-Journal is one of the few family-owned daily newspapers remaining in the United States. We operate a business in this community, just as many of you do, so you know the cost of conducting business, keeping the doors open and people employed has climbed. We also live in this community and support other local businesses. Now, we ask for your continued support.
To set up electronic delivery of the Tuesday and Thursday editions of the Index-Journal, please contact Subscriber Support at 864-223-1413 or at Subscriptionsupport@indexjournal.com.
We’ll also provide help if you need it to learn how to use the electronic edition. It’s as easy to learn as holding and flipping through the printed newspaper now, plus you don’t even have to be home to receive and read it. Wherever you go — a cruise to Cancun, to the mountains or the South Carolina coast, or even on a flight to France — if you have internet access, you can keep up with the news back home. And at no extra cost.
— Index-Journal Team