Ahead of the anticipated holiday travel, law enforcement agencies across the state are again cracking down on impaired driving.
The state Department of Public Safety this week launched its Sober or Slammer holiday campaign.
Last year, there were 930 wrecks during the holiday period, resulting in 13 deaths, a press release said. As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,015 traffic deaths compared to 1,152 at this time in 2021.
“These 13 families will no longer experience Christmas like you and I do. People need to understand how driving impaired can impact your life,” said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
Bolt said there is zero tolerance for impaired drivers and units will be on the lookout. He stressed the importance of having a plan in place if people do go out and are unable to drive.
“We’re not saying don’t go out and have fun. Pick up the phone and call somebody – plan ahead. Have a friend, family member, somebody. If you don’t have that, what’s wrong with staying home and having a good time versus taking that chance,” he said.
Drivers should also make sure they’re abiding by other rules of the road, such as wearing a seat belt and putting down the electronic devices. And when you’re able, he said, try to be kind on roadways.
“When you’re driving behind the wheel, be kind. Don’t think ‘it’s me first’ and pull in front of somebody. Use a turn signal, don’t block intersections. These people are just trying to do the same things as you,” Bolt said.
The Sober or Slammer campaign will run through New Year’s Day in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
