The state Department of Social Services, the state Department of Workforce and Employment, Harvest Hope Food Bank and The Blood Connection are hosting a community and career resource fair. The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon next Wednesday at the National Guard Armory, 18040 S.C. Highway 72, Clinton, which is near Clinton High School.
There are 24 employers in hospitality, healthcare, retail, food services and more signed up to assist job seekers.
For information, email Valerie Gaines at Valerie.Gaines@dss.s.c.gov or John Timmons at John.Timmons@dss.sc.gov.