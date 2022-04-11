Landfill, convenience centers open for Good Friday From staff reports Apr 11, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood County offices are closed for Good Friday, but the landfill and convenience centers will be open. There will be no curbside pickup Friday. The makeup day is April 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector NSHS and EMS are State Academic Challenge Champions Apr 5, 2022 EMT Training Partnership with Laurens High School Well Underway Apr 5, 2022 Abbeville Area Medical Center names Interim CEO Apr 5, 2022 Devouring History One Sense, One Story at a Time Apr 5, 2022 Latest News +3 Tom Poland: Rediscovering an old friend +2 Pets of the Week +5 McCormick Elementary promotes reading at literacy night +2 This month in SC History: Robert Smalls is born in Beaufort +5 Uncovered: A speeding truck near Sumter. An elderly woman left in a ditch. The mystery of Ada Wright. Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice seek bank robber who took cash from Greenwood Wells FargoGreenwood woman faces cruelty to children chargeUNCOVERED: A Greenwood judge auctioned foreclosed properties. His wife and children bought dozens.Man wanted in Greenwood bank robbery captured at Greenville strip club'Everybody wins': District 50 searches for school resource officersNew businesses are coming to Uptown GreenwoodNew 60-unit apartment complex opens doors to potential tenants in AbbevilleDog thrown in Lake Russell; authorities trying to ID individualsWorld War II veteran's remains return for final restGreenwood PD revisiting cases gone cold State News SC senators set to show how to pay for $2B tax cut plan SC House on traditional week before Easter spring break SC man shows you can ‘go from prison to a business owner’ SC Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine requirments South Carolina district looking for school resource officers 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here