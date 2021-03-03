Lander University will continue its Race and Identity Dialogue through March with three virtual sessions:
“Letters on Blackness: Exploring African American Literature” is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will include presentations by James Anderson, associate professor of English and English education at Lander, and the Rev. Wallis C. Baxter III, adjunct assistant professor of English at Gettysburg College, and focus on works by James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Ariel Felton. The Rev. Alexis Carter Thomas of Lander will moderate.
“African American Voices in Poetry” is at 5:30 p.m. March 11 and will be led by Starlyn “Dusty” McGee-Anderson, lecturer of English at Lander. The event will explore the poetry of celebrated African American poets, including Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen, James Baldwin, Marilyn Nelson, Natasha Tretheway and Gwendolyn Brooks.
“Parenting and Telling Stories to Children” is 5:30 p.m. March 25, with Shaunette Parker, visiting lecturer of psychology at Lander, moderating. Speakers will include Mamie Nicholson, president of the Self Family Foundation, and Demario Watts, director of Student Activities at Lander University. The session aims to discuss the nuances involved in parenting children of color and will illustrate how to appropriately talk to children about racism.
These sessions are part of a semester-long series of virtual discussions bringing together scholars, civic and campus leaders, and students for the purpose of encouraging dialogue about race and identity. The series is supported by funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities through a grant from South Carolina Humanities.
All sessions will be virtual and hosted via Crowdcast. These events are free and open to the community. To register, visit lander.edu/ridialogue.