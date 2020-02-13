The 33rd annual Lander Choral Festival will feature more than 500 high school students from across the state. Hosted on Lander University’s campus, performances will take place from 12:30-6 p.m. Friday in the Cultural Center Auditorium. The 12 choirs at the festival are among the top high school choral programs in South Carolina.

Performance times:

12:35 p.m. — Ridge View High School

1 p.m. — Berkeley High School

1:25 p.m. — Cane Bay High School

2:00 p.m. — Woodmont High School

2:25 p.m. — Greenwood High School

2:50 p.m. — York Comprehensive High School

3:25 p.m. — Goose Creek High School

3:50 p.m. — Cane Bay High School

4:15 p.m. — Southwood Academy of the Arts

4:50 p.m. — Walhalla High School

5:15 p.m. — Greenwood High School

5:40 p.m. — Fort Dorchester High School

6:15 p.m. — Awards and Conclusion

For information, contact Chuck Neufeld, director of choral activities at Lander University, by calling 864-388-8346 or emailing cneufeld@lander.edu.