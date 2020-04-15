Lander University’s annual Student Life Awards will have a new look this year. The setting won’t be on Lander’s campus, but virtually from the home of Dr. Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for student affairs.
The event, which honors the accomplishments of Lander’s most outstanding student leaders, was recorded last week by Cory Carpenter, assistant professor of digital media and general manager of Lander’s LUX Studios. Carpenter and the LUX student crew are creating the virtual program using footage recorded inside Yarbrough’s home plus video and photos submitted by the honorees. Slides will show the students’ achievements as they are awarded.
The program will air at 6 p.m. April 22 on Lander’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“It will be kind of like a small-scale Emmys,” said Matthew Gilstrap, executive director of Student Life and Engagement at Lander. “We encourage all Lander students, faculty, staff and their families to please tune in on the 22nd at 6 p.m. to celebrate all of the great accomplishments of our students with us, even if it has to be virtual this year!”
To view the program, go to facebook.com/followlander, or to youtube.com/c/landeruniversity.