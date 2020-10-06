Lander University is getting students ready for its annual graduate/career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, with two sessions offering help with resume preparation.
The first “Resume Express” was Thursday and the second will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Lander’s Grier Student Center.
Alumni are invited, in addition to current students, and no appointment is necessary.
Employers and graduate school representatives will get a list of the students who attended their sessions so that they can reach out to those students afterward. They’ll have access resumes and profile information.
To encourage participation, fair organizers are raffling gift cards to Bearcat Shop and Starbuck’s.